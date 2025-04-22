Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM Meets French Senate Delegation

2025-04-22 02:02:27
Amman, April 22 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held talks on Tuesday with a delegation from the French Senate, focusing on strengthening cooperation between Jordan and France and reviewing the latest regional developments.
The meeting addressed opportunities to advance collaboration in various fields and emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue and coordination between the two countries, especially in light of current regional challenges.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and supporting joint efforts aimed at promoting stability and peace in the region.

