FM Meets With US Congressional Aides To Discuss Strategic Relations


2025-04-22 02:02:33
Amman, April 22 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi met on Tuesday with a delegation of assistants to members of the United States Congress.
During the meeting, discussions focused on methods to strengthen the strategic bilateral relations between Jordan and the United States, as well as developments in regional situations.

