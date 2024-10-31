IPTV Market Size, Emerging Trends, Growth Rate, Business Opportunities And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IPTV Market

The communities segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years

- Allied ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The IPTV Market report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market. The global IPTV market was valued at $59.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $146.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 390 Pages) at:The Internet-based Protocol Television (IPTV) refers to the process of transmitting television programs and videos through the internet. The video servers transmit signals through rooftop antenna, satellite dish and fiber optic cables to stream content at various locations. The IPTV market primarily uses IP multicasting with Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP), Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) and Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) for live broadcasts and on-demand programs. In comparison to the public internet, it provides the network operators with more control over the video traffic and enables regular quality-checks of the service. It also allows the viewers to create a custom list of channels and record shows in high-definition (HD) quality.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global internet protocol television market based on component, application type, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Based on application, the non-linear TV segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global internet protocol television market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the linear TV segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031.Furthermore, growing preference for video-on-demand and high-definition channels and increase in demand for alternative investment boost the growth of the global internet protocol television (IPTV) market . In addition, increase in use of digital transformation technology and growing popularity of mobile devices positively impact the growth of the market. However, the Stringent regulatory norms and lack of awareness and high infrastructure cost hampers the internet protocol television market growth. On the contrary, the rise in adoption of 5G technology is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the IPTV market forecast.The key players profiled in this report includeDeutsche Telekom AG, TRIPLEPLAY SERVICES LTD., Broadcom Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Airtel India., AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Akamai TechnologiesGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global internet protocol television market. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period.Region-wise, the IPTV market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to, high penetration of internet and rapid growth of smart TVs. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in initiatives towards digital transformation such as direct-to-home (DTH) services and digitalization of cable TV government of developing countries.Inquiry Before Buying:IPTV providers are offering triple-play services, which allow users to experience broadband, telephone, and TV services on a single line. These IPTV providers are also offering mobility to the customers along with triple-play services, to increase the market growth of IPTV as against satellite TV and cable TV. This, in turn, allows the customers to utilize IPTV services for a multi-viewing experience. Furthermore, Twitter and Facebook apps read a viewer's incoming tweets or status updates and present these on the TV screen along with television programming and commercials. For instance, in July 2020, Orange Romania, a subsidiary of Orange SA, introduced the TV Go box. Therefore, the advertisers are carefully aiming to exploit these services being offered by the IPTV providers, which, in turn, is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global market.Based on industry vertical, the media and entertainment segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global internet protocol television market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. 