Pactiv Evergreen Debuts Smartpour™ Pourable Containers And Two New Beverage Carton Filling Machines

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. introduces an innovative packaging solution with the launch of its patented* SmartPourTM package. Made in the USA, SmartPour packaging features an easy-to-pour and resealable closure, making it the ideal container for pourable, dry ingredients like premium cereals, crackers, snacks, baking ingredients, pet food, powders or formulas, and powdered laundry or dish detergents.

SmartPour containers eliminate the need for a plastic bag insert, preventing messy, bag-in-box spillage, while the resealable closure and barrier technology keeps contents fresh. With a sturdy design that maintains its shape, SmartPour is perfect for consumer-packaged goods companies looking to enhance product visibility on shelves and preserve the packaging integrity of products ordered via home delivery services.

SmartPour packaging is food safe and FDA compliant and comes in six sizes, a vertical and horizontal layout, and three heights, offering a customizable solution for a variety of packaging needs.

Pactiv Evergreen will showcase SmartPour containers at PACK EXPO International in Chicago, Illinois from November 3-6, 2024. In addition to SmartPour, Pactiv Evergreen will also have its two new beverage carton filling machines on display at the expo. This state-of-the-art equipment includes the N-200 designed for filling school milk cartons and the H-40M, a new half-gallon filling machine. Both innovative machines utilize Pactiv Evergreen's 60+ years of industry-leading experience in gable top carton filling equipment, exemplifying a longstanding dedication to excellence and providing advanced consumer solutions. Visit Pactiv Evergreen at booth N-5629 in the North Building to learn how its new filling equipment and SmartPour packaging can be a solution for your business.

“Pactiv Evergreen's SmartPour containers meet consumer demand for a pourable and resealable packaging solution for dry ingredients, benefiting food manufacturers, CPG companies, and retailers alike,” said Eric Wulf, President of Pactiv Evergreen's Food and Beverage Merchandising business unit.“We are proud to leverage our expertise in liquid beverage packaging – specifically cartons, closures, and machinery – to now offer the same dependable packaging solution for dry and pourable ingredients.”

“Pactiv Evergreen's SmartPour packaging has been pre-qualified as 'Widely Recyclable' by How2Recycle®**,” said Lynn Dyer, Chief Sustainability Officer for Pactiv Evergreen.“Moreover, SmartPour containers can be conveniently recycled through one-step curbside recycling, allowing consumers to place the entire container in their recycling bin. We are dedicated to supporting our customers in achieving their sustainability goals and are proud that the paper used in our SmartPour package comes from trees grown in forests that follow responsible forestry practices.”



About Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. The Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today's consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at .

Note to Investors Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our sustainability goals. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,”“likely” or“continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, in each case filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement the Company makes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

*Patent US 9,597,860 and patent pending.

**The assigned label for on-pack usage may change due to product application, attachments, or other factors.

