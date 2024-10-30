JAKKS Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Overview



Net sales were $321.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 4%



Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $264.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 7%



Toys/Consumer Products net sales year-to-date are $451.8 million, a year-over-year decrease of 2%



Costumes net sales were $57.3 million, a year-over-year decrease of 10%

Costumes net sales year-to-date are $108.5 million, a year-over-year decrease of 11%

Gross margin of 33.8%, down 70 basis points vs. Q3 2023

Gross profit of $108.8 million, up 2% compared to $107.0 million in Q3 2023

Year-to-date gross profit of $177.5 million, down 6% compared to $189.6 million in the comparable period in 2023

Operating income of $68.1 million (21.2% of net sales) in Q3 2024 vs. $62.4 million (20.1% of net sales) in Q3 2023

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $52.3 million or $4.64 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $47.8 million or $4.53 per diluted share in Q3 2023

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $54.0 million or $4.79 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $50.1 million or $4.75 per diluted share in Q3 2023

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $74.4 million vs. $67.1 million in Q3 2023 Trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA of $58.5 million (8.5% of trailing twelve months net sales) down from $74.5 million (10.4% of net sales) in the trailing twelve months ended September 2023.



Management Commentary

“We're pleased to share the results of a very strong third quarter. For many years, our largest shipping quarter has been the third driven by our focus on the FOB selling model. This year is no exception, with the US business having its biggest shipping quarter in ten years. The yearly plan is on track to reach its goals. With some difficult first-half revenue comparisons behind us, total company sales increased 4% year-over-year in the quarter. Our gross margins remained strong at 33.8%, and our overhead-related cost growth slowed to deliver quarterly operating margin of 21.2%, a slight improvement over last year. Each of our Toys/Consumer Products divisions delivered sales growth in the quarter. Dolls, Role Play/Dress-Up was up 5.5% to $146.9 million, Action Play & Collectibles was up 5.4% to $98.8 million and Outdoor/Seasonal Toys was up 42.4% to $18.7 million.

“Our Costumes business, as anticipated, reflected softness due to customers recalibrating to lower Halloween consumer demand for costumes versus prior year. Globally, Costumes were down 10.1% in the quarter and 11.3% year-to-date.

We are encouraged by some of the early consumer reactions to our new Fall 2024 products. We are now confident about finishing out this year as planned while building on retail momentum to deliver a robust 2025.”

Additional Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2024 Highlights

The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were up 7% globally (6.4% North America; 11.5% International) and sales of Disguise costumes were down 10% compared to last year (-11.6% North America; 6.5% International).

Year-to-date adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) was $50.0 million ($4.50 per diluted share), compared to $59.4 million ($5.66 per diluted share) in the first nine months of 2023.

Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA of $69.4 million (12.4% of net sales) declined from $86.6 million (14.8% of net sales) in the comparable 2023 period.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $22.3 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $96.4 million as of September 30, 2023, and $72.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Inventory was $63.5 million, compared to $68.8 million as of September 30, 2023 and $52.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company's past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company's operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.

Conference Call Live Webcast

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that the Recapitalization transaction or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The“forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.