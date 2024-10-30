Society Of Actuaries Hosts 2024 Regional Symposium In Riyadh

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- The Society of Actuaries (SOA) will host the 2024 SOA Regional Symposium-Riyadh on 23-25 November in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The symposium provides an opportunity for actuarial professionals from the region to share ideas, and build their skills.

The SOA's Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan (MAP) Committee helped plan the symposium and this year's theme is 'Expanding Actuarial Horizons: Mapping Risk & Opportunity'. The symposium will open with presentations from 2024-2025 SOA President and Chair Amanda Hug, FSA, MAAA, and Greg Heidrich, SOA CEO, about opportunities for actuaries globally. Ali AlMisnid, Acting Executive Director, Policy and International Affairs, Insurance Authority (IA) will provide an overview of the Saudi insurance market.

“Building upon the success of last year's event in Riyadh, we're proud to offer insightful sessions and esteemed presenters at our Regional Symposium-Riyadh,” said Zain Ibrahim, ASA, ACIA, SOA Regional Director for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.“This symposium aims to share important viewpoints of regulators and actuaries from Egypt, Jordan, Palestine and Qatar in the opening session. Additionally, a panel of distinguished C-Suite leaders from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other regions will provide attendees with timely knowledge and perspectives to support their work as actuaries.”

The symposium sessions will cover a variety of topics, including proactive risk intelligence and solution creation, machine learning, microinsurance, climate risk, social insurance, catastrophe insurance, capital framework with Saudi insurance, medical trends, and life insurance. The event also includes a special recognition ceremony to acknowledge the newest SOA members.

The SOA continues its commitment to developing a global network of top actuaries through regional events for local members. The Regional Symposium takes place at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel and Convention, Imam Saud Ibn Abdul Aziz Road Riyadh. Visit soa/prof-dev/events/2024-soa-regional-sym/ to learn more.

About The SOA

With roots dating back to 1889, the Society of Actuaries (SOA) is the world's largest actuarial professional organization with more than 33,000 actuaries as members. Through research and education, the SOA's mission is to advance actuarial knowledge and enhance actuaries' ability to provide expert advice and relevant solutions for financial, business and societal challenges. The SOA's vision is for actuaries to be the leading professionals in measuring and managing risk. To learn more, visit soa .

