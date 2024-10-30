Cannabis Means Business — A Bold New Vision For Cwcbexpo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Leading New York Cannabis Trade Show & Launches an Exciting New Vision and Rebrand Reflecting the New Directions for Advancing the Vast Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Means Business (CMB) is a new vision for the show previously run as CWCBExpo. This evolution is a significant shift in the landscape of cannabis events and reflects the needs of today and the future of the industry. Taking place June 4-5, 2025, at the Javits Center in New York, this transformation to CMB reflects a growing recognition of the cannabis sector's evolution and its increasing relevance in business discussions across a multitude of industries and around the world.

CMB--New York Global Edition will serve as a dynamic platform that encompasses an impactful range of topics, emphasizing the integration of cannabis into mainstream business practices. The event will foster an environment where industry professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and key stakeholders can engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of cannabis and New York's growing influence as a global hub.

“The entire global cannabis supply chain is looking at the Northeast United States, and especially New York, for the latest business opportunities and cannabis innovations. More than 10 years ago, CWCBExpo was a pioneer in championing the New York market when it started the first annual cannabis business trade show at the Javits Center. This transformation into Cannabis Means Business (CMB) underscores the importance of this key market, marked by growing consumer demand, an inclusive regulatory framework, international access, and the potential for incredible growth,” said Christine Ianuzzi, CEO of CMB.“New York is quickly becoming not only a sales epicenter but is also taking the mantle of a hub of commerce and insight at the national and international level.”

With this evolution, CMB attendees can expect a greater array of educational sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to address the complexities of operating within the regional, national, and global cannabis marketplace. Topics will include market trends, investment strategies, global opportunities, regulatory frameworks and innovative business models that are shaping the industry.

The Cannabis Means Business conference will highlight successful case studies and best practices from both cannabis-specific companies and traditional businesses that have integrated cannabis into their ecosystem. This approach will provide valuable insights for those looking to navigate the evolving landscape and market dynamics.

“As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve, the transition from CWCBExpo to Cannabis Means Business reflects our commitment to advancing the conversation around the global cannabis supply chain. This focus aims to empower and equip attendees with the tools, resources, and knowledge necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive and international market,” said Jennifer Hoff, President of Taffy Event Strategies.

The transformation to Cannabis Means Business will continue to attract the decision making audience that gets business done, including those from adjacent industries who are exploring opportunities within the cannabis space. CMB will also continue to incorporate and empower the multi-faceted nature of the cannabis industry.

For more information and to learn about exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities at CMB–New York Global Edition, visit: .

About Cannabis Means Business (CMB)

Cannabis Means Business (CMB), formerly CWCBExpo, is the premier North American trade show and conference for professionals and companies who are serious about growth, innovation and building their business in cannabis. As champions of a responsible, ethical, sustainable and profitable cannabis ecosystem, CMB reflects the vibrancy and complexity of New York City-a global hub for business, innovation and the cannabis supply chain. Visit:

