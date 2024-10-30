P4L AI Reaches 14 Billion In Turnover In Under A Month, Revolutionizing The Telegram Mini App Landscape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







PANAMA CITY, Panama, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P4L AI, the groundbreaking AI-powered betting assistant, has rapidly ascended as a leading innovator in the gaming industry. With advanced AI capabilities designed to enhance user success in RNG-based games, P4L AI has set a new standard across top betting platforms, delivering an elevated gaming experience that has captured the market's attention.

A Transformative Force in Gaming

P4L AI's state-of-the-art technology integrates with renowned gaming platforms like Stake, Rollbit, Betfury, BC Game, TG Casino, and BullSpin. This seamless integration enriches the gaming journey, offering users data-driven insights and personalized strategies to boost their winning potential. With an intuitive interface, P4L AI empowers everyone from casual players to seasoned gamers to leverage sophisticated analytics with ease.

The P4L AI platform features flagship offerings such as the AI Betting Assistant and On-Chain Whitelabel solution. The AI Betting Assistant provides personalized recommendations based on individual behaviors and preferences, while the On-Chain Whitelabel enables partners to incorporate P4L AI's advanced technology into their offerings. Together, these tools form a powerful foundation that drives revenue and user engagement.

In its pursuit to make gaming accessible and engaging, P4L AI recently launched a suite of interactive tools, including a Telegram Bot, TG Mini-App, and a selection of exclusive games. These features have significantly boosted user engagement, creating new ways for players to interact with the platform.

Notable Milestones Reflecting Rapid Growth and Success

P4L AI's journey has been marked by a series of impressive achievements that underline its popularity and performance:



600,000 Total Users : Reaching half a million users underscores P4L AI's broad market appeal and the effectiveness of its AI-powered tools.

200,000 Active Users : This active user base showcases P4L AI's commitment to fostering a dynamic community of engaged players.

5 Billion Earned by Users : Users have collectively earned an impressive 4 billion, demonstrating the platform's potential for rewarding gameplay.

15 Billion Turnover : The substantial turnover signifies P4L AI's strong engagement and activity, solidifying its leadership in the gaming sector. 200,000 Community Members : P4L AI's thriving community contributes to a vibrant exchange of tips, strategies, and shared experiences.



Future Expansion into $P4L Tokens

P4L AI users benefit from in-platform diamonds, which they will soon be able to convert into $P4L tokens. This planned feature will allow users to transform their in-app achievements into tangible assets, enhancing the P4L economic ecosystem.

Strategic Growth and Innovation Goals

Looking ahead, P4L AI aims to expand its user base to 10 million by Q4 2024, with plans to achieve a 50% active user rate and a 25% daily active user rate on the P4L Mini-App. Additional feature rollouts and new strategic partnerships are also in the pipeline, with private investors joining to boost platform capabilities and broaden P4L AI's presence in the competitive online gaming sector.

P4L AI's collaborative network includes FoxCoin, Etaku, Captcha, Poplaunch, EasyCake, Start AI, Gemsee, Qappi, BeeVerse, Cat Planets, Hamster Republic, TapOnBase, Vfilm, Akefish, Lamaz, Get Game, TonOS, Lil Piggies Restaurant, Metaracing, Habbit, BearFi, Ton AI, and All At Once. Together, these partners bring unique expertise and vision, collectively driving unprecedented growth across multiple sectors.

Dedicated to Responsible Gaming

As part of its mission, P4L AI promotes responsible gaming practices, encouraging users to set limits and use self-assessment tools. Collaborating with industry organizations, P4L AI is committed to raising awareness and providing support resources to ensure a safe and positive gaming experience.

