Opsera And Databricks Partner To Empower Enterprises To Streamline Devops Processes By Automating Data Orchestration

Strategic partnership unlocks value for enterprise customers by leveraging Opsera's AI/ML capabilities and Databricks' Data Intelligence for faster, safer and smarter deployments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Unified DevOps platform powered by

Hummingbird AI trusted by top Fortune 500 companies, today announced that it has partnered with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to empower software and DevOps engineers to deliver software faster, safer and smarter through AI/ML model deployments and schema rollback capabilities.

Opsera, the industry's first Unified DevOps platform (powered by Hummingbird AI), delivers on a vision that empowers developers and enterprises to ship software faster, more securely, and better across multi-cloud and multi-SaaS applications. Opsera leverages its DevOps platform and integrations and builds AI agents and frameworks to revolutionize the software delivery management process with a unique approach to automating data orchestration.

Opsera is now part of Databricks' Built on Partner Program and Technology Partner Program. The partnership enables:



AI/ML Model Deployments with Security and Compliance Guardrails : Opsera ensures that model training and deployment using Databricks infrastructure meets security and quality guardrails and thresholds before deployment. Proper model training allows customers to optimize Databricks Mosaic AI usage and reduce deployment risks.

Schema Deployments with Rollback Capabilities : Opsera facilitates controlled schema deployments in Databricks with built-in rollback features for enhanced flexibility and confidence. Customers gain better change management and compliance tracking and reduce unfettered production deployments, leading to increased adoption of Databricks and enhanced value of automation pipelines.

"The development of advanced LLM models and Enterprise AI solutions continues to fuel an insatiable demand for data," said Torsten Volk, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group.

"Partnerships between data management and data orchestration vendors to simplify the ingestion and ongoing management of these vast flows of data are necessary responses to these complex and extremely valuable AI efforts".

"We are proud to partner with

Databricks, a leader in data intelligence and cloud-based data lakehouse solutions," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "Together, we will expand our shared vision to provide better, faster, safer DevOps with shift left security and governance and a unique approach to automating data orchestration to software teams across organizations and industries."

"This partnership will allow

DevOps teams to seamlessly integrate Databricks into their existing software development lifecycle, accelerating time to value for our customers and helping to build data intelligence," said Heather Akuiyibo, VP of GTM Integration at Databricks. "This is an important step to getting data and AI into the hands of users efficiently and safely."

Additional benefits of the

Opsera and Databricks partnership include:



Powerful ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) Capabilities: Databricks' Spark-based engine enables efficient ETL from various sources into a centralized data lake. This empowers Opsera to collect and orchestrate vast amounts of data, increasing developer efficiency and accelerating data processing efficiency.

Scalable and Flexible Data Intelligence Platform: Databricks' Delta UniForm and Unity Catalog provide a scalable, governed, interoperable, and reliable Data Lakehouse solution, enabling Opsera to orchestrate large volumes of structured and unstructured data efficiently.

Advanced Analytics and ML: Databricks Mosaic AI's integrated machine learning capabilities allow Opsera to efficiently build and deploy AI/ML models for predictive analytics, anomaly detection and other advanced use cases. Seamless Integration: Databricks integrates seamlessly with Opsera's existing technology stack, facilitating smooth data flow and enabling end-to-end visibility of the DevOps platform.

About Opsera

Opsera is built for today's modern DevOps organizations. From comprehensive pipeline creation and management to a robust marketplace of pre-built integrations and complete analytic and reporting capabilities, organizations achieve faster release cycles, maintain and improve quality, and increase efficiency within their software development processes. Top Fortune 500 companies are speeding up their time to market by building, testing, deploying, reporting, and monitoring their applications with Opsera's leading DevOps platform.

