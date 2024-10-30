Veterans Foundation Hotline Receives Over 14.5 Thousand Inquiries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2024, the crisis and support hotline of the Ukrainian Veterans Foundation (UVF) has received over 14.5 thousand inquiries.

This was reported by Acting Executive Director of the UVF Nina Rohovets in an interview with Ukrinform .

“Overall, during the project's operation, we have received over 37 thousand inquiries. Since the start of this year, there have been over 14.5 thousand inquiries. This includes not only crisis support from psychologists but also legal aid,” said Rohovets.

She noted that veterans are interested in legal issues, questions related to employment, starting a business, and social benefits. Among the most common inquiries are receiving housing or compensation for housing, undergoing medical commissions (MSEC), obtaining combatant status, and accessing veteran benefits, among others.

Rohovets emphasized that many veterans face difficulties in their families during the process of reintegration into civilian life, which can be easier to overcome with the help of psychologists.

“People mostly reach out in crisis situations when they cannot cope with stress or their emotions alone. There have been instances where hotline psychologists prevented suicides, called for emergency help, even at night, to avoid fatal consequences,” she highlighted.

As previously reported, on June 27, 2022, a free crisis assistance and support hotline launched by the Ukrainian Veterans Foundation (UVF) began operating.

Veterans and their family members can receive urgent emotional support, crisis assistance, and initial psychological help through the hotline. Services are provided by qualified psychologists and crisis specialists.

The initiative is implemented by the Ukrainian Veterans Fund of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs with support from the IREX Rapid Response Fund and the U.S. Department of State.