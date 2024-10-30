Iran’s TEDPIX rises 4,400 points on Wednesday’s session close

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the TEDPIX, which is the main of the Tehran (TSE), experienced a significant increase of 4,420 points, reaching a total of 2,056,089. This surge marks the fifth day of trading in the Iranian calendar week, indicating a positive momentum in the stock market. The TSE is the most significant of Iran's four stock exchanges, which also include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara (IFB).



In a related development, the head of the Iran Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) addressed the importance of incorporating the interests of the stock market in the upcoming budget bill during a statement made in mid-September. Hojatollah Seyedi emphasized that the SEO would take necessary actions to ensure that both direct and indirect factors influencing the capital market are prioritized in next year’s budget. This approach aims to foster a more conducive environment for investors and market participants.



Seyedi further articulated the SEO's commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the stock market under the current government administration. He underscored that one of the main priorities for the 14th government is to protect shareholder rights and interests while facilitating capital formation. The SEO's programs are geared toward improving market operations and ensuring that investors feel secure and supported in their financial activities.



Overall, the rising TEDPIX reflects a broader strategy by Iranian authorities to stabilize and grow the stock market, which plays a crucial role in the country’s economy. By focusing on efficiency and shareholder protections, the SEO aims to build investor confidence and encourage greater participation in the Iranian capital market, signaling a potentially positive outlook for future trading activities.

