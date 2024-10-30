Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Dividend



of $399.3M, up 3.3%, with all three operating segments showing increases

Adjusted diluted per share of $1.28, up 15%

Adjusted EBITDA up 80 basis points to 12.2%

Nissens Automotive expected to close in near future Full year guidance remains unchanged

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, (NYSE: SMP ), a leading automotive parts and distributor, reported today its consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024

were $399.3 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $386.4 million during the comparable quarter in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024

were $26.6 million or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $24.9

million or $1.12 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third

quarter of 2024

were $28.3 million or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to $24.7

million or $1.11 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $1.12 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.07 billion during the comparable period in 2023.

Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $54.4 million or $2.45 per diluted share, compared to $55.9 million or $2.52 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2023.

Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were $59.9 million or $2.70 per diluted share and $56.6 million or $2.55 per diluted share, respectively.



Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased with our third quarter results, both in our top line growth as well as our earnings performance. Overall, sales increased 3.3% versus last year's third quarter, while adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 15%. Year-to-date sales are up 5.0% compared to 2023, with adjusted diluted EPS up almost 6%. Sales for all three operating segments are ahead of last year both for the quarter and the year."



By segment, Vehicle Control sales increased 5.2% in the quarter against an easy comparison in 2023.

Sales in the segment are up 2.8% on a year-to-date basis as customer demand remains positive, indicating general market strength as our trading partners make ongoing investments to their assortments in our products.

Strong Temperature Control demand continued as sales grew 1.9% in the quarter against last year's record results. The segment has performed well year-to-date with sales up nearly 10% over last year, as the selling season started early this year and remained strong throughout the summer.

Our Engineered Solutions segment continues to perform well, as sales increased nearly 1% in the quarter against a very difficult comparison to last year's quarterly increase of over 8%, and are up 3.8% year-to-date. Modest softening in some end markets is being more than offset by the ramp up of recent wins, and while we expect ongoing market headwinds related to certain customers' production schedules, we remain quite bullish as we see ongoing cross-selling opportunities and strengthening customer relationships.



Looking at profitability, Adjusted EBITDA improved from the third quarter last year, up 80 basis points to 12.2%.

Margin improvement resulted from leverage gained on the solid sales performance, as well as from various cost containment actions to offset inflationary pressures, including the benefit from our previously disclosed early retirement program. We remain focused on our cost savings initiatives and continue to look at ways to drive margin improvement going forward.



From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on managing both our inventory and borrowing levels.

At quarter-end, our inventory was $503.0 million, down from $507.1 million at year-end, while our total debt at quarter-end stood at $142.8 million down $13.4 million from year-end.



With respect to our previously announced acquisition of Nissens Automotive in Europe, we have received final regulatory approvals and would expect to close on the transaction in the very near future.

We are very excited about this major step forward for SMP, and look forward to working closely with the talented Nissens team to create an aftermarket leader in North America and Europe across our key product categories.

Regarding our sales and profit expectations for the full year of 2024, we anticipate sales growth will be in the low- to mid-single digits, and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0-9.5%, consistent with what we noted previously, and excludes any potential impact from the acquisition of Nissens Automotive.

This outlook considers expenses related to customer factoring programs that will be roughly $48-$50 million at current implied rates, as well as the impact of startup costs and duplicate overhead expense associated with the new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, discussed in prior quarters.



The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 2, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2024.



In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Looking ahead, while there is always a degree of uncertainty across a variety of external factors, we are excited about where we are headed. North American aftermarket fundamentals remain strong, we are hitting our stride in our Engineered Solutions business, our new distribution center is coming on line, and we are soon to have Nissens on-board with all the opportunities that it will bring. We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday October 30, 2024.

This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at and clicking on the SMP 3Q 2024 Earnings Webcast link.

Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-343-4136 (domestic) or 203-518-9843 (international).

Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.

For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.

The playback number is 800-374-0328 (domestic) or 402-220-0663 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.