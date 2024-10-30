(MENAFN) Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya has once again become embroiled in conflict, highlighting a troubling cycle of violence. Last December, the Israeli military conducted a raid on this prominent medical facility in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the arrest of hundreds of Hamas members. Recently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced their takeover of the hospital, claiming to have killed numerous and uncovered significant caches of weapons. This indicates a resurgence of Hamas activity in northern Gaza. However, official reports tend to focus on evidence against Hamas, overlooking the severe humanitarian consequences for medical personnel, patients, and essential medical supplies.



While journalists have faced restrictions in accessing the hospital, eyewitness accounts provide a disturbing narrative of IDF actions. Reports suggest that patients were handcuffed and forcibly removed from their beds, vital medical equipment was destroyed, ambulances were attacked, and medical staff were detained. Furthermore, female relatives of hospital staff were reportedly confined without food for extended periods. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, only a small number of staff remain, including hospital director Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, whose son was killed during the IDF's operations.



In light of these dire conditions, Dr. Abu Safiya and the Ministry of Health have made urgent appeals for medical professionals—such as surgeons and nurses—to come to the hospital to aid the sick and wounded who are unable to receive necessary treatment due to the ongoing violence. The destruction of the hospital adds to the already heavy toll on healthcare facilities during this conflict. Since the onset of hostilities, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported that casualties in Gaza have exceeded 43,000, with 96 deaths recorded in just the last two days.



In northern Gaza, Israel appears to be implementing a contentious strategy known as the "generals' plan," which aims to forcibly displace tens of thousands of residents to enable the IDF to operate more effectively against Hamas. The situation in the southern and central regions of Gaza is similarly critical, with residents experiencing severe shortages of essential food supplies. This crisis has been aggravated by a significant reduction in the number of trucks allowed to enter Gaza, raising concerns about the quality of the available goods, which may pose health risks to the affected population.



The ongoing conflict and its humanitarian fallout highlight the urgent need for a resolution that prioritizes the safety and well-being of civilians caught in this escalating crisis.

