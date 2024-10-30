(MENAFN) As the presidential election day approaches, U.S. voters are expressing significant anxiety regarding violence, efforts to overturn election results, and the broader implications for democracy in their country, according to a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-Nork Center for Public Affairs Research. These findings underscore widespread concerns about the stability of what is often referred to as the "world's oldest democracy," particularly in the wake of the tumultuous events surrounding the 2020 election, when former President Donald refused to accept the outcome and his supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to thwart the transfer of power.



The poll reveals that nearly 40% of registered voters are "very" or "somewhat" worried about the potential for violent actions aimed at overturning the election results after the upcoming presidential election on November 5. Voters share similar concerns about legal maneuvers designed to achieve the same end. Additionally, around one in three voters express apprehension regarding possible efforts by local or state election officials to obstruct the final certification of the election results.



This election is characterized by a fierce contest between the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, and the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. Current national averages suggest that Harris holds a slight lead, with approximately 48% of voters supporting her compared to Trump’s 46.6%, as reported by ABC's 538 website. The poll indicates that nearly 90% of voters believe the losing candidate should concede once all votes have been counted and any legal challenges have been resolved. However, only about one-third of respondents anticipate that Trump would accept the election results if he were to lose.



In contrast, around 80% of voters believe that Harris would acknowledge the outcome if she were to lose, a sentiment echoed by a substantial majority of Republican voters as well. Overall, there is a widespread concern among voters from both political parties about the potential consequences for American democracy stemming from this election.



Adding to the complexity of the political landscape is a stark ideological divide among Americans. Almost 80% of Republican respondents feel that a second term for Trump would bolster democracy "much" or "somewhat," while an equivalent percentage of Democrats hold the same view regarding Harris's presidency. As the election draws nearer, Kamala Harris has been actively campaigning in various states, with recent visits to Michigan, while her rival Donald Trump is also making significant stops in key battleground states like Georgia.

