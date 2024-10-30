Over 700 Jobs Created In Ukraine With Support Of Veterans Fund

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Businesses supported by the Ukrainian Veterans Fund (UVF) have already created over 700 jobs.

This was reported by Nina Rohovets, Acting Executive Director of the UVF, in an interview with Ukrinform .

"Another important point: many of our veterans' projects include plans to create new jobs, primarily by hiring other veterans - their comrades-in-arms - thus helping them reintegrate. Notably, the businesses we have supported have already created over 700 jobs. This is truly a great result, and we are proud of it," Rohovets said.

She noted that the UVF participates in initiatives aimed at helping veterans find employment and gain new professional skills.

"Earlier this year, we had a joint project with NPC Ukrenergo - a program called 'Razon' ('Together'), where veterans had the opportunity to train for new careers in the energy sector and were guaranteed employment. The second wave of this program has recently started," Rohovets mentioned.

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian Veterans Fund has already allocated over UAH

430 million to veteran initiatives.