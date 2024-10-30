عربي


Wednesday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


10/30/2024 7:00:22 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Wednesday, October 30, include the highly anticipated Peñarol vs Botafogo match in the CONMEBOL Libertadores semifinal second leg.

Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the German Cup, Italian Serie A, and English League Cup.
Indian Super League


  • 11:00 AM – Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan – OneFootball

Niké Liga (Slovakia)

  • 12:00 PM – MFK Skalica vs Slovan Bratislava – OneFootball

Eredivisie

  • 2:00 PM – Feyenoord vs Ajax – ESPN 2 and Disney+


German Cup

  • 2:00 PM – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – Disney+
  • 2:00 PM – Freiburg vs Hamburgo – Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Mainz vs Bayern de Munique – ESPN 2 and Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Hoffenheim vs Nürnberg – Disney+

Italian Serie A

  • 2:30 PM – Empoli vs Internazionale – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 2:30 PM – Venezia vs Udinese – Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Juventus vs Parma – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Atalanta vs Monza – Disney+

Spanish Copa del Rey

  • 3:00 PM – Las Rosas vs Sevilla – Disney+
  • 3:00 PM – Ciudad de Lucena vs Leganés – Disney+
  • 3:00 PM – Chiclana vs Osasuna – Disney+
  • 5:00 PM – Parla Escuela vs Valencia – Disney+
  • 5:00 PM – Extremadura vs Girona – Disney+
  • 5:00 PM – San Pedro vs Celta de Vigo – Disney+

Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal first leg)

  • 4:00 PM – Goiás vs Bahia – Sportv

English League Cup

  • 4:30 PM – Brighton vs Liverpool – Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Newcastle vs Chelsea – Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Manchester United vs Leicester City – Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Preston North End vs Arsenal – Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace – Disney+
  • 5:15 PM – Tottenham vs Manchester City – ESPN and Disney+

Scottish Premiership

  • 5:00 PM – Aberdeen vs Rangers – Disney+

CONMEBOL Sul-Americana (Semifinal second leg)

  • 7:00 PM – Lanús vs Cruzeiro – Paramount+

Brasileirão

  • 7:00 PM – Internacional vs Flamengo – Sportv and Premiere

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (Semifinal)

  • 8:00 PM – United States vs North Korea – Sportv 3 and FIFA+

Women's International Friendly

  • 8:00 PM – United States vs Argentina – Disney+

Brasileirão Futsal (Semifinal second leg)

  • 8:00 PM – Fortaleza vs Sport – NSports and Youtube/@CBFSTV

CONCACAF Central American Cup

  • 9:00 PM – Águila vs Motagua – Disney+
  • 11:15 PM – Alajuelense vs Antigua GFC – Disney+

CONCACAF Caribbean Cup

  • 9:30 PM – Cavalier FC vs Moca FC – Disney+

CONMEBOL Libertadores (Semifinal second leg)

  • 9:30 PM – Peñarol vs Botafogo – Globo and Paramount+

Where to watch Peñarol vs Botafogo live

  • The Peñarol vs Botafogo game will be broadcast live on Globo and Paramount+ at 9:30 PM.

What time is the United States vs North Korea FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semifinal game?

  • The United States vs North Korea FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semifinal game will be broadcast live on Sportv 3 and FIFA+ at 8:00 PM.

Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Sportv

  • 4:00 PM – Goiás vs Bahia – Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal first leg)
  • 7:00 PM – Internacional vs Flamengo – Brasileirão
  • 8:00 PM – United States vs North Korea – FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (Semifinal)

ESPN

  • 2:00 PM – Feyenoord vs Ajax – Eredivisie
  • 2:30 PM – Empoli vs Internazionale – Italian Serie A
  • 4:45 PM – Mainz vs Bayern de Munique – German Cup
  • 4:45 PM – Juventus vs Parma – Italian Serie A
  • 5:15 PM – Tottenham vs Manchester City – English League Cup

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+

  • Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions throughout the day

OneFootball

  • 11:00 AM – Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan – Indian Super League
  • 12:00 PM – MFK Skalica vs Slovan Bratislava – Niké Liga (Slovakia)

Paramount+

  • 7:00 PM – Lanús vs Cruzeiro – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana (Semifinal second leg)
  • 9:30 PM – Peñarol vs Botafogo – CONMEBOL Libertadores (Semifinal second leg)

Youtube/@CBFSTV

  • 8:00 PM – Fortaleza vs Sport – Brasileirão Futsal (Semifinal second leg)

