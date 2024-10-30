Wednesday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Wednesday, October 30, include the highly anticipated Peñarol vs Botafogo match in the CONMEBOL Libertadores semifinal second leg.
Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the German Cup, Italian Serie A, and English League Cup.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM – Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan – OneFootball
Niké Liga
(Slovakia)
12:00 PM – MFK Skalica vs Slovan Bratislava – OneFootball
Eredivisie
2:00 PM – Feyenoord vs Ajax – ESPN 2 and Disney+
German Cup
2:00 PM – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – Disney+
2:00 PM – Freiburg vs Hamburgo – Disney+
4:45 PM – Mainz vs Bayern de Munique – ESPN 2 and Disney+
4:45 PM – Hoffenheim vs Nürnberg – Disney+
Italian Serie A
2:30 PM – Empoli vs Internazionale – ESPN 4 and Disney+
2:30 PM – Venezia vs Udinese – Disney+
4:45 PM – Juventus vs Parma – ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:45 PM – Atalanta vs Monza – Disney+
Spanish Copa del Rey
3:00 PM – Las Rosas vs Sevilla – Disney+
3:00 PM – Ciudad de Lucena vs Leganés – Disney+
3:00 PM – Chiclana vs Osasuna – Disney+
5:00 PM – Parla Escuela vs Valencia – Disney+
5:00 PM – Extremadura vs Girona – Disney+
5:00 PM – San Pedro vs Celta de Vigo – Disney+
Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal first leg)
4:00 PM – Goiás vs Bahia – Sportv
English League Cup
4:30 PM – Brighton vs Liverpool – Disney+
4:45 PM – Newcastle vs Chelsea – Disney+
4:45 PM – Manchester United vs Leicester City – Disney+
4:45 PM – Preston North End vs Arsenal – Disney+
4:45 PM – Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace – Disney+
5:15 PM – Tottenham vs Manchester City – ESPN and Disney+
Scottish Premiership
5:00 PM – Aberdeen vs Rangers – Disney+
CONMEBOL Sul-Americana (Semifinal second leg)
7:00 PM – Lanús vs Cruzeiro – Paramount+
Brasileirão
7:00 PM – Internacional vs Flamengo – Sportv and Premiere
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (Semifinal)
8:00 PM – United States vs North Korea – Sportv 3 and FIFA+
Women's International Friendly
8:00 PM – United States vs Argentina – Disney+
Brasileirão Futsal (Semifinal second leg)
8:00 PM – Fortaleza vs Sport – NSports and Youtube/@CBFSTV
CONCACAF Central American Cup
9:00 PM – Águila vs Motagua – Disney+
11:15 PM – Alajuelense vs Antigua GFC – Disney+
CONCACAF Caribbean Cup
9:30 PM – Cavalier FC vs Moca FC – Disney+
CONMEBOL Libertadores (Semifinal second leg)
9:30 PM – Peñarol vs Botafogo – Globo and Paramount+
