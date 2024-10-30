Wednesday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Wednesday, October 30, include the highly anticipated Peñarol vs Botafogo match in the CONMEBOL Libertadores semifinal second leg.



Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the German Cup, Italian Serie A, and English League Cup.

Indian Super League





11:00 AM – Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan – OneFootball





12:00 PM – MFK Skalica vs Slovan Bratislava – OneFootball





2:00 PM – Feyenoord vs Ajax – ESPN 2 and Disney+







2:00 PM – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – Disney+



2:00 PM – Freiburg vs Hamburgo – Disney+



4:45 PM – Mainz vs Bayern de Munique – ESPN 2 and Disney+

4:45 PM – Hoffenheim vs Nürnberg – Disney+







2:30 PM – Empoli vs Internazionale – ESPN 4 and Disney+



2:30 PM – Venezia vs Udinese – Disney+



4:45 PM – Juventus vs Parma – ESPN 4 and Disney+

4:45 PM – Atalanta vs Monza – Disney+







3:00 PM – Las Rosas vs Sevilla – Disney+



3:00 PM – Ciudad de Lucena vs Leganés – Disney+



3:00 PM – Chiclana vs Osasuna – Disney+



5:00 PM – Parla Escuela vs Valencia – Disney+



5:00 PM – Extremadura vs Girona – Disney+

5:00 PM – San Pedro vs Celta de Vigo – Disney+





4:00 PM – Goiás vs Bahia – Sportv







4:30 PM – Brighton vs Liverpool – Disney+



4:45 PM – Newcastle vs Chelsea – Disney+



4:45 PM – Manchester United vs Leicester City – Disney+



4:45 PM – Preston North End vs Arsenal – Disney+



4:45 PM – Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace – Disney+

5:15 PM – Tottenham vs Manchester City – ESPN and Disney+





5:00 PM – Aberdeen vs Rangers – Disney+





7:00 PM – Lanús vs Cruzeiro – Paramount+





7:00 PM – Internacional vs Flamengo – Sportv and Premiere





8:00 PM – United States vs North Korea – Sportv 3 and FIFA+





8:00 PM – United States vs Argentina – Disney+





8:00 PM – Fortaleza vs Sport – NSports and Youtube/@CBFSTV







9:00 PM – Águila vs Motagua – Disney+

11:15 PM – Alajuelense vs Antigua GFC – Disney+





9:30 PM – Cavalier FC vs Moca FC – Disney+





9:30 PM – Peñarol vs Botafogo – Globo and Paramount+





