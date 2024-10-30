Transport Minister Hosts UAE's GCAA Director General
Minister of transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met at the ministry's office with the Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates H E Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi. The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two sisterly countries in the areas of civil aviation and ways to enhance them, particularly regarding the use of smart and ecofriendly technologies on air transportation. Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, was in attendance.
