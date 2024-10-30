Sports Minister Chairs Maiden Meeting Of DYSS, JKSC

The meeting was attended by Secretary to DYSS Sarmad Hafeez, Director General DYSS Rajinder Singh Tara, Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, Special Secretary DYSS Jyoti Devi Salathia, Additional Secretary DYSS Narayan Dutt and other officers and officials from the DYSS and and JKSC.

Secretary DYSS Sarmad Hafeez informed the chair about the recently introduced J&K Sports Policy. He said that the policy outlines a structured approach to develop sports infrastructure, promoting sports education and creating a support system for athletes through scholarships and awards etc. He also shed light on the sports scholarships being awarded to the meritorious students in the category of Sports through DTP mode by DYSS. The Department apprised the minister about various sports activities being carried out throughout the year for engaging lakhs of school children and youth in sports, and recreational activities.

Sports Minister Satish Sharma in his remarks directed the officers that every possibility should be explored in reviewing the traditional sports in rural and border areas. He further said that our youth is highly capable and they should act as torchbearers in eradicating the social evils like drug addiction.

He further said that that the established business houses of J&K should help in building high class sports infra, sports excellence enters and sponsor meritorious sports persons under corporate social responsibility.

The meeting started with two presentations by DG YSS and Secretary JKSC. DG YSsS discussed the mass engagement of large number of youth in games and sports. He also highlighted the unprecedented growth of sports infrastructure by the department under Capex and JKIFDC projects in J&K during last four years.

A detailed review was also presented about the infrastructure of the Department's Government College Of Physical Education Ganderbal, Sports infrastructure developed in the college campus and the courses offered by the college. He also informed the chair about the participation and achievements of the J&K youth in 67th National School Games.

DG YSS also threw light on the preparations in place for hosting 68th National School Games being organised under the aegis of School Games Federation Of India in four games viz Wushu, Judo, fencing and football from November 7 to December 10 in Jammu.

Secretary JKSC in her presentation highlighted Sports Council's role in building a world class sports infrastructure across J&K. She also highlighted several JKSC initiatives in establishing Sports Academies, Sports Excellence Centers and such allied facilities.

