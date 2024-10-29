Kuwait Backs Efforts To Limit War Effects On Women - Diplomat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- It is imperative to ratchet up efforts aiming to mitigate the ill effects of war and armed conflicts on women and children, in line with UN 1325, a Kuwaiti said on Tuesday.

War and armed conflicts often witness "grave violations" of human rights committed against women and children, both of whom are most vulnerable to the devastating effects triggered by the unrest, Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign for Human Rights Affairs Jawaher told the UN International on Women, Peace and Security in the Philippines' capital of Manila.

The Kuwaiti senior diplomat went on to highlight her country's commitment to UN resolution 1325, which calls for the integration of women into conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts, citing the formation of a national ad hoc committee tasked with working alongside global bodies to protect and enhance the rights of women, she said.

Kuwait has lately seen a spate of notable achievements made by women across various fields, chief among them the judiciary, diplomacy and security, she underlined, hailing these accomplishments as part of a national ambition to establish gender parity. (end)

