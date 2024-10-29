Min. Al-Huwailah Praises Kuwaiti Invention For Hearing Impaired

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Omar Al-Loughani

KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- of Social Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah on Tuesday lauded the invention of the smart ear-lens by engineer Mohammad Al-Shammari.

This innovation is a qualitative leap in the efforts of aiding people with hearing impairment, said Dr. Al-Huwailah, also the Minister of Family Affairs and Childhood in a statement to KUNA.

She made the remarks as she met Al-Shammari, who displayed his invention in front of a group of deaf students, explaining that the transforms voices into texts presented and readable on the lenses.

The minister expressed pride of this creativity that aids deaf students to be engaged in education via other means than hearing. She also pledged to support this project to render it accessible and tradable on a wide scale. (end)

