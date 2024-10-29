Parliament Amends Procedure For Medical-Social Expertise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has approved a law aimed at improving procedures for conducting medical-social expertise (MSE).

This is reported by Iryna Herashchenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The legislative initiative, No. 11225, was supported by 284 members of parliament.

The goal of the law is to make targeted adjustments to specific procedures in the medical-social expertise process.

According to the newly adopted document, medical-social examinations will be conducted by first-level, second-level, and other commissions as designated by the Cabinet of Ministers.

It is specified that individuals undergoing examination must be provided with an MSEC decision that includes a rationale and explanation for the outcome.

The maximum timeframes for making decisions based on medical-social expertise will also be defined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The law includes provisions allowing for MSEC meetings to be conducted remotely or through mobile units, based on criteria established by the Cabinet.

Additionally, the presence of the individual's attorney, legal representative, and/or a healthcare professional or rehabilitation specialist is permitted at MSEC meetings.

Individuals have the right to independently record MSEC meetings concerning them via video or audio.

As previously reported, the Ministry of Health decided to liquidate the Central MSEC by October 27 in accordance with a National Security and Defense Council decision. According to the Ministry of Health, Ukraine currently has over 350 MSECs staffed by around 1,200 doctors.

The functions of the Central MSEC will be transferred to the Ukrainian State Scientific Research Institute of Medical-Social Disability Issues.