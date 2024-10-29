New Research Partnership Sends Shares Of Crypto Company Surging

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Interest in %Cryptocurrencies continues to accelerate as investors and consumers alike look for alternatives to fiat currencies in masse, however knowledge of the continues to be plagued by misinformation, complexity of use and scepticism.

In a bid to hopefully counter some of the above points, %WonderFiTechnologies (TSX: $WNDR), the largest regulated trading in Canada and a global leader in centralized and decentralized services and products announced a partnership with Fundstrat to deliver exclusive research and insights to investors.

The partnership with Fundstrat's FS Insight LLC (FSI) will provide clients of WonderFi’s cryptocurrency trading platforms, Bitbuy and Coinsquare, exclusive access to research and related products and services generated by FSI.

Bitbuy and Coinsquare users will receive this content via opt-in daily emails, and it will also be integrated throughout other Coinsquare and Bitbuy offerings. FSI research will be available to clients of Coinsquare and Bitbuy starting this quarter.

With over $1.35B in assets under custody, WonderFi is positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

News of this partnership sent shares of WNDR up over 13% to $0.165 in early-morning trading.