One Dead, A Dozen Missing In Argentina Hotel Collapse: Authorities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Buenos Aires: An elderly man was killed and a dozen people are missing after a ten-storey building a hotel collapsed Tuesday in the Argentine seaside resort of Villa Gesell, local authorities and reported.

"The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 am, when the 10-storey building where the Dubrovnik Hotel was located (...) collapsed," the municipality of Villa Gesell, 350 kilometers south of Buenos Aires on the Atlantic coast said in a statement.

Javier Alonso, the provincial security minister, said that rescuers recovered the body of an 89-year-old man and that an injured woman had been taken to hospital.

About 300 rescue workers, using drones and sniffer dogs, were searching the rubble for survivors.



Police and firefighters work after the collapse of the Dubrovnik Hotel in the seaside resort of Villa Gessell, Buenos Aires province, on October 29, 2024. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

Alonso told reporters "between nine and 11 others" could have been in the building at the time, an estimate also given by the city's mayor, Gustavo Barrera.

The cause of the building's collapse is not yet known.

The municipality said that work was being carried out at the hotel "clandestinely" and that it had already been halted by the authorities in August.

The foreman and three bricklayers were detained for questioning.