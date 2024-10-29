Carahsoft Named Samsara’S 2024 Rookie Of The Year For Exceptional Partnership Contributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2024 Rookie of the Year by Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Cloud. The award recognizes Carahsoft's outstanding impact and dedication in advancing Samsara's fleet management solutions across the Public Sector.

"Government fleet management is crucial for maintaining safe and efficient communities," said Robert Williams, Director, Public Sector Partnerships at Samsara. "Since partnering with Carahsoft in February, we've significantly expanded our reach to Public Sector agencies. Our collaboration not only enhances Carahsoft's offerings in the IoT space, but also addresses a critical need in the market. Our joint marketing efforts and dedicated resources have been instrumental in our success, and we look forward to continuing this productive partnership."

As one of Samsara's Public Sector distributors, Carahsoft has enhanced Samsara's presence and influence among Government agencies. By utilizing robust sales and marketing capabilities, together, Carahsoft and Samsara have spearheaded targeted promotional campaigns, strategic outreach initiatives and comprehensive partner enablement programs. These efforts have not only increased visibility for Samsara's solutions but have also driven substantial improvements in community safety, fleet operational efficiency and cost reduction through advanced asset and equipment tracking for various agencies.

“We are proud to be named Samsara's Rookie of the Year for 2024,” said Lacey Wean, Sales Director for Geospatial and Telematics Solutions at Carahsoft.“In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, it's vital for organizations and Government agencies to leverage cutting-edge IT solutions. Carahsoft is committed to supporting Samsara and our reseller partners in harnessing these technologies to benefit communities and improve organizational efficiency. We are excited about our continued collaboration.”

Samsara's solutions are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Samsara Team at Carahsoft at (844) 722-8436 or ... . Explore Samsara's offerings here .

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

