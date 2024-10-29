We Will See Ten Hag At A Big Club In The Future, Says Liverpool’S Slot As He Backs His Dutch Compatriot

(MENAFN- IANS) Brighton, Oct 29 (IANS) Liverpool head coach Arne Slot came out in support of his Dutch compatriot Erik Ten Hag who was sacked by Manchester United as head coach at the weekend and said 'We will see him in the near future again at a big club'.

"He's a Dutch manager so it makes it even harder for me, for us as Dutch people. Always your first thoughts are with the person. We are all in this job so we know that it can happen but if it happens - especially because I know him a little bit and I know how much work he puts into it - to get this news for him is a pity.

"We also know, especially us from Holland how well he did at Ajax and he won two trophies over here so we will see him in the near future again at a big club," said Slot in a press conference.

Following Manchester United's worst-ever start to a Premier League season which has resulted in the side sitting in 14th place after nine games, Erik Ten Hag has been sacked by the club and will be replaced by assistant manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy who will be assuming the position of interim head coach.

Ten Hag had signed for Manchester United in 2020 from Dutch giants Ajax. During his 4-and-half-year tenure, he led the team to a Carabao Cup triumph and an FA Cup trophy.

After a string of poor performances, Manchester United's 1-2 loss against West Ham United was the last straw for the INEOS group to decide to pull the plug on Ten Hag's tenure.