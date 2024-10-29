(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 - Generali Hong Kong has been crowned to the Grand Award winner of the "Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility" category at the prestigious Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2024, demonstrating the company's exceptional commitment as a Responsible Corporate Citizen. This recognition underscores Generali Hong Kong's dedication to making a positive and lasting social impact through meaningful and sustained CSR efforts, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), as well as community support.





Ms. Cecilia Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Generali Hong Kong , said, "We are deeply honored to be recognized as the winner for the 'Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award' at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2024. This acknowledgment is a testament to our strong commitment to making a positive and long-term impact in the communities we serve. Through The Human Safety Net and other CSR initiatives, we aim to create lasting social impact by unlocking the potential of people in vulnerable circumstances, empowering them to transform their lives and thrive. We will continue to uphold our promise to be a Lifetime Partner for our customers, employees, and the broader community."



A key part of Generali Hong Kong's commitment is its efforts to support and empower vulnerable families and children through The Human Safety Net, a global movement of people helping people, initiated by the Generali Group. In Hong Kong, we are committed to providing quality early education and support for marginalized children aged 0 to 6, helping them reach their full potential. Generali Hong Kong is also committed to promoting DE&I to create a more inclusive society, encompassing a wide range of initiatives, including LGBTQI+ inclusion, women's empowerment, neurodiversity, and disability support.



The Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2024, co-organized by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers and the South China Morning Post, is one of the most respected awards in the industry. It recognizes excellence across various categories, spotlighting the top achievements of insurance practitioners in Hong Kong.









