Arteris Selected By TIER IV For Intelligent Vehicles

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced TIER IV has licensed FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP and Magillem Connectivity SoC integration automation software for its next generation of intelligent vehicle electronics. These products support the development of high-performance, reliable automotive SoC products that are essential to realizing fully autonomous driving in the future.

TIER IV is pioneering open-source software for autonomous driving to empower intelligent vehicles worldwide. They are building scalable platforms and delivering comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing and service operations. With a focus on delivering both high performance and reliability, TIER IV is utilizing FlexNoC 5 for its precise architectural exploration capabilities to identify and address performance issues during proof of concept and product development stages. Magillem Connectivity is deployed to automatically connect numerous verification IPs and efficiently build extensive verification environments for functional safety, reducing project risk.

“Arteris' FlexNoC and Magillem Connectivity products significantly accelerate our project timelines while reducing development risks,” said Yoshihito Takashima, CTO at TIER IV.“By providing seamless integration and flexibility, Arteris enabled us to control the complexity of our SoC designs, ensuring that both functional safety and performance requirements are met. Their ability to improve our development processes will not only enhance the quality of our products but also strengthen our market position in the autonomous driving sector.”

“We are pleased to bring our advanced network-on-chip IP and connectivity software to TIER IV's open-source platform for autonomous driving,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris.“Our industry-proven NoC IP and SoC integration automation software offer flexibility and configurability, enabling our customers to confidently develop leading-edge SoCs for any end product, including intelligent vehicles."

Arteris' FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP delivers high performance, flexibility and scalability. It integrates hardware reliability and functional safety features, ensuring compliance with industry standards. The NoC's physical awareness allows SoC architects to anticipate design challenges early on, significantly reducing iteration cycles. Magillem Connectivity is game-changing software in the increasingly complex world of automotive SoC development. The ability to connect numerous verification IPs and build extensive verification environments automatically, especially for functional safety, is critical in reducing design risk and achieving time-to-market goals. To learn more, visit: arteris.com/automotive

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today's electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at .

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, to empower intelligent vehicles worldwide. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , our commitment to open-source software enables individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving, reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles. Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

