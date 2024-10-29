Colombian Business Confidence Wavers Amid Economic Uncertainty

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The latest Business Opinion Survey from Fedesarrollo reveals a mixed picture of Colombia's economic landscape. September's data indicates a decline in overall business confidence.



However, industrial confidence has rebounded into positive territory for the first time since February. The Commercial Confidence (Ico) dipped to 12.2% in September, down 1.6 percentage points from August's 13.8%.



This represents a more significant 2.9-point drop compared to September 2023. The quarterly moving average settled at 14.3%, marking a 1.2-point increase from August 2024 but a 2.1-point decrease from September 2023.



Businesses' perception of their current economic situation has deteriorated. The indicator fell to 26.8% from 31.6% a year ago. Inventory levels also declined, reaching 8.8% in September, down two points from 10.2% in 2023.



Economic expectations for the next six months dropped from 23.9% to 18.5% year-over-year but remained stable compared to August.







On a more positive note, the Industrial Confidence Index (ICI) climbed into positive territory at 1.3% in September. This marks a 2.7 percentage point increase from August's -1.4% and a 0.5-point rise from September 2023.

Economic Indicators in Colombia

It's the first time since the beginning of the year that this indicator has shown positive growth. These fluctuations reflect the complex economic environment businesses are navigating.



While some sectors show signs of recovery, others face ongoing challenges. The data suggests a cautious approach from businesses as they adapt to changing market conditions and economic policies.



The survey results highlight the need for policies that foster a stable business environment. Policymakers must balance supporting economic growth with maintaining fiscal responsibility.



This delicate balance is crucial for sustaining long-term business confidence and investment. As Colombia 's economy continues to evolve, businesses must remain agile.



In conclusion, They need to adapt to market changes while maintaining a focus on long-term sustainability.



The coming months will be critical in determining whether these trends represent a temporary fluctuation or a more lasting shift in the country's economic landscape.

