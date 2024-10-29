Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 60 People In NE Lebanon
10/29/2024 5:09:26 AM
BEIRUT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- At least 60 people were killed and 58 others injured in renewed airstrikes launched by Israeli occupying forces on northeastern Lebanon late Monday, according to the Lebanese health Ministry.
The overnight air raids targeted several towns and villages in Lebanon's northeastern provinces of Baalbek, Hermel and Beqaa, the Ministry said in a press release.
Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes attacked several other areas in south Lebanon, but no casualties were reported.
Since September 23, Lebanon has been witnessing intense airstrikes by the Israeli occupation across various regions, resulting in significant casualties, widespread damage, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands. (end)
