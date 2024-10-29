Shuliak Discloses Budget Allocation For Eoselia Program In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The government's proposed 2025 budget allocates UAH

9.4 billion for further implementation of the eOselia program.

This was announced by Olena Shuliak, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Regional Development, Local Self-Government, and Urban Planning, and head of the Servant of the People party, in an interview with Ukrinform .

"According to the first draft of the budget, UAH

9.4 billion is allocated for the program in 2025," she stated.

The MP emphasized that while adjustments to the budget may occur, "it is already clear that demand for this program exceeds the government's current funding capacity."

"This creates additional opportunities for the Ministry of Economy, which should actively work on attracting additional funds, particularly from international financial institutions, so that the program can expand beyond its current scale," Shuliak stressed.

She also noted that to date, the eOselia program has issued 13,520 mortgage loans totaling UAH

21.759 billion.

"As of now, 13,520 loans have been issued, amounting to UAH

21.759 billion. While these may not seem like large figures, they represent 13,520 Ukrainian families who have finally resolved their housing needs," she added.

Shuliak highlighted that the eOselia program primarily serves military personnel, law enforcement, and security agency employees.

According to her, more than 50% of the loans were granted to families of military personnel and security service employees.

"Our teachers - 1,158 families, healthcare workers - 1,118 families, and scientists have also benefited from the program," the MP emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, over 50 military and veteran families in the Chernivtsi region have already received housing compensation through the eOselia program.