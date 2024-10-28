2-Day Public Auction Sale Of Skymint, One Of Michigan's Largest Cannabis Producers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Levy Associates, LLC in conjunction with Solid Asset Solutions, announces the Public Auction Sale of assets from Skymint , one of Michigan's largest fully integrated cannabis producers and distributors. The auction will take place on November 12th & 13th , offering a comprehensive range of Cannabis Cultivation, Production, Lab, Test, and Warehouse Equipment .

Loynds Candy Line for Taffy and Hard Candy, (Brand New, Never Used)

Lab and Process Equipment

With over 1,000 lots , including many brand-new items , this auction presents a unique opportunity for businesses in cannabis production and beyond to acquire high-quality machinery and equipment at competitive prices.

"The Skymint auction offers one of the largest and most advanced selections of cannabis-related equipment available on the secondary market,"

said Robert Levy, President of Robert Levy Associates. "Many items are brand new, providing a tremendous opportunity for buyers to upgrade or expand their operations efficiently."

Partial Highlights of Items for Sale:



Loynds Candy Line – Brand New, Never Used

Distillation Equipment

Centrifuges & Crystallization Chambers

Cut Mill Systems & Vacuum Ovens

Homogenizers, Freezers & Ovens

Chillers & Stainless Steel Jacketed Vessels

Solvent Systems & Temperature Controller Systems

Gas Chromatographs & Laboratory Scales

Bioreactors

150 Laptop Computers Hundreds of Label Printers – Brand New

This auction is a rare opportunity for cannabis producers, laboratories, and manufacturers to secure high-quality equipment suitable for various industries.

Advance registration is required to participate. On-site inspections will be available prior to the auction. A full catalog and auction terms will be released soon, with updates added regularly.

For more information, visit rlevyinc or contact us at (248) 710-2133

About Robert Levy Associates

Robert Levy Associates specializes in auction services and the liquidation of high-value industrial assets, providing exceptional results for businesses across various sectors.

About Solid Asset Solutions

Solid Asset Solutions offers comprehensive asset management and auction services, helping businesses maximize value through strategic liquidation events.

Press Contact:

Robert Levy, Robert Levy Associates, LLC

(248) 710-2133

[email protected]

