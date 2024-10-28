Musk wishes to reduce US budget by ‘at least USD2 trillion’

(MENAFN) At a recent Donald rally at Madison Square Garden, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk declared his ambition to save American taxpayers a staggering USD2 trillion by reducing what he referred to as wasteful spending. This appearance marks a notable shift for Musk, who had previously maintained a stance of neutrality but has increasingly aligned himself with Trump in recent months, even endorsing him following a recent assassination attempt.



Musk's comments came during a lively interaction with the crowd, where he was prompted to estimate potential cuts to the current USD6.5 trillion budget proposed by the Biden administration. “I think we can do at least USD2 trillion,” he responded, receiving enthusiastic cheers from attendees. Musk emphasized that all government spending ultimately results in taxation, arguing that it either contributes to inflation or represents direct taxation on citizens.



He further proclaimed that taxpayer money is being wasted and that the proposed Department of Government Efficiency would aim to address this issue, stating, “We're going to get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook!” Trump had previously mentioned his plans to form this department, dubbed DOGE, which would be responsible for conducting a comprehensive financial and performance audit of the federal government and recommending necessary reforms.



However, neither Musk nor Trump provided specific details on how this panel would operate or what policies might be targeted for elimination or reform. Their ambitious rhetoric reflects a growing desire among some political figures to streamline government operations and reduce expenditures, tapping into a broader sentiment among voters who seek fiscal responsibility.

