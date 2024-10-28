NACEPF And Mobile Beacon Support Calls For Reconsideration Of Certain E-Rate Program Limitations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnston, RI, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North American Catholic Educational Foundation, Inc. (NACEPF) and Mobile Beacon express their strong support for the petitions filed by the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and other stakeholders, including the Schools, & Libraries Broadband Coalition (SHLB), the Open Institute, the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, and Common Sense Media. While we commend the FCC's decision to extend E-Rate funding to Wi-Fi hotspots for off-premise use, we believe that expanding eligibility to include other device types that provide similar functionality is essential.

“Limiting E-Rate eligibility to Wi-Fi hotspots alone focuses too narrowly on a specific device type rather than the underlying goal of providing off-premise connectivity,” said Katherine Primeau, Vice President of NACEPF and Executive Director of Mobile Beacon.“The Commission should be device-agnostic and technology-neutral to avoid unnecessarily limiting the options schools and libraries have to provide this much-needed connectivity to students and library patrons.”

NACEPF and Mobile Beacon urge the FCC to reconsider the current eligibility limitation to a single device type. In order to align with the E-Rate program's goal of ensuring all students have access to reliable connectivity for learning, the FCC should not preclude schools and libraries from obtaining funding to purchase other device options that can provide equivalent access for off-premise connectivity. This additional flexibility will support the FCC's long-term goal of closing the homework gap and ensuring equitable access to digital resources for all.

###

About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at .

About NACEPF: North American Catholic Educational Programming Foundation, Inc. (NACEPF) is a Rhode Island-based 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization and the second-largest Educational Broadband Service (EBS) licensee in the United States. NACEPF's broadband service, religious and educational programming, and advocacy efforts support education at every level. NACEPF's worldwide philanthropic efforts focus on providing access to the resources essential to human development and well-being. This includes access to healthy food, clean water, safe housing, education, healthcare, and faith-based services. NACEPF's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobile Beacon, provides broadband service to educational, nonprofit, and community anchor institutions throughout the United States. To learn more, visit .

Attachment

RESPONSE OF NORTH AMERICAN CATHOLIC EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMING FOUNDATION, INC. AND MOBILE BEACON IN SUPPORT OF PETITIONS FOR RECONSIDERATION

CONTACT: Lauren Yergeau Mobile Beacon 401-934-0500 ...