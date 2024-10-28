China’S Industrial Profits Plunge In September 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's industrial sector faced a severe setback in September 2024. Profits plummeted by 27.1% compared to the same month last year, marking the most significant monthly drop of 2024.



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released these figures, highlighting ongoing economic struggles. The automotive felt the impact acutely, with profits falling 21.4% year on year to 30.5 billion yuan in August.



State-owned enterprises experienced a 6.5% decrease in profits from January to September, while private sector companies saw a 0.6% decline.



Foreign-invested firms showed resilience with a 1.5% increase over the nine months. For the first three quarters of 2024, industrial profits fell by 3.5% compared to the previous year.



This reversal contrasts with the 0.5% growth observed from January to August. Insufficient demand, steeper drops in producer prices, and a high base effect from 2023 contributed to this profit slump.





China's Economic Strain

China's broader economic landscape shows signs of strain. The third quarter of 2024 saw the slowest growth rate since early 2023. The real estate sector continues to struggle, showing little improvement despite government interventions.



In response, Chinese authorities have ramped up stimulus efforts. Interest rate cuts aim to boost lending and investment. The government has introduced measures to support the ailing property sector.



These include lower mortgage rates and reduced down payment requirements. The Chinese government maintains its growth target of around 5% for 2024.



Achieving this goal may require additional fiscal stimulus. Speculation about potential stimulus packages is rife in financial markets.



The global implications of China's economic slowdown are significant. As the world's second-largest economy, China's performance affects international trade and financial markets.



Experts suggest that more aggressive fiscal expansion might be necessary to address weak consumer spending and structural issues. As China navigates these turbulent economic waters, the world watches closely.



In short, the coming months will be critical in assessing the resilience of China's industrial sector and the effectiveness of government interventions.

