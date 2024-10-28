Army Vehicle Attacked In J & K's Akhnoor, Search Operation Underway
Date
10/28/2024 2:07:25 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Suspected terrorists allegedly targeted a military vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor area on Monday morning. The military vehicle was attacked in the Jogwan area near the Line of Control (LoC).
Following the incident, a massive search operation has been launched in the area.
Quoting official, news agency KNO reported that at around 7:25 am, 'three to four terrorists opened fire with 15-20 rounds on Indian Army vehicles, including an ambulance, in the Keri-Battal area near the Shivassan temple in Jogwan'.
“Fortunately, no casualties have been reported,” they said.
The Indian Army has cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to track down the perpetrators.
However, no contact has been established with them so far. Akhnoor is highly militarized bordering area with share both International Border and Line of Control.
Earlier, high alert already sounded for Jammu's border districts, including Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, and Rajouri after recent Ganderbal and Baramulla attacks in Kashmir.
The alert was sounded after a meeting chaired by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Anand Jain with district SSPs. Inputs with the J&K Police indicate possible infiltration attempts from Pakistan in the coming days-(KNO)
