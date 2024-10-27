Number Of Wounded Increased As Result Of Shelling Of Komyshany In Kherson Region
10/27/2024 7:13:10 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of wounded as a result of the shelling of the village of Komyshany in the Kherson region has increased - a man born in 1976 was hospitalized.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson RMA, Ukrinform reports.
“Another victim was hospitalized from Komyshany,” the report says.
It is noted that as a result of the enemy shelling, the man born in 1976 suffered explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds.
At the time of the attack by the Russian occupation forces, the victim was on the street, the administration noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a man and a woman, both 62 years old, were injured in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling.
