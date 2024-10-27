Woman Killed In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed and another woman was as a result of the enemy shelling of Kherson.

That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian forces fired artillery at Kherson again. Residential buildings in the Tsentralnyi district were hit. Unfortunately, a 74-year-old woman was killed by the enemy attack. She was fatally wounded,” said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote.

A 54-year-old woman was wounded. She suffered an explosive injury and concussion. Medics treated her at the scene. She refused hospitalization.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, several explosions rocked Kherson on Sunday evening.

Photo is illustrative