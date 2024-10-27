Woman Killed In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson
Date
10/27/2024 7:13:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed and another woman was injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kherson.
That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“Russian Occupation forces fired artillery at Kherson again. Residential buildings in the Tsentralnyi district were hit. Unfortunately, a 74-year-old woman was killed by the enemy attack. She was fatally wounded,” said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote.
Read also:
Three people injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv
A 54-year-old woman was wounded. She suffered an explosive injury and concussion. Medics treated her at the scene. She refused hospitalization.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, several explosions rocked Kherson on Sunday evening.
Photo is illustrative
MENAFN27102024000193011044ID1108822715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.