Qatar, India Convene For Fifth Round Of Political Consultations
Date
10/27/2024 9:19:23 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the Republic of India held the fifth round of Political consultations in Doha on Sunday.
The Qatari delegation was led by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi while the Indian delegation was headed by HE Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs, Passports, Visas, and Overseas Indian Affairs at Indias Ministry of External Affairs, Arun Kumar Chatterjee.
The consultations addressed avenues for deepening cooperation across various sectors, in addition to reviewing regional and international issues of mutual concern.
