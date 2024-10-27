Iran’s NIDC completes drilling of 52 oil, gas wells in 7 months

(MENAFN) Masoud Afshar, the deputy head of the National Iranian Company (NIDC) for drilling operations, reported that the company has successfully completed the drilling of 52 wells, consisting of 12 development wells and 40 workover wells, as covered by IRNA. Of these, 39 wells are located within the operational area of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), while six were drilled in fields managed by the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC). Additionally, two wells were drilled under the supervision of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), three within fields operated by the Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), and two in privately contracted fields.



The drilling activity since the beginning of the year has totaled 65,806 meters, representing an increase of 18,342 meters compared to the same period last year. NIDC currently operates 73 drilling rigs, spanning light, heavy, and super-heavy classifications, with 10 of these rigs actively deployed in various fields.



Earlier this year, NIDC Managing Director Hamidreza Golpayegani announced the company’s successful drilling and completion of 195 oil and gas wells since the administration of President Raisi took office in August 2021. These wells include discovery, development-delineation, and workover wells, contributing to Iran’s domestic energy development and strategic oilfield infrastructure.



Golpayegani emphasized NIDC’s progress in bolstering its infrastructure as a core achievement aligned with the Oil Ministry's initiatives. He highlighted an improvement in the company’s overall performance, with the productivity index rising to 62 percent last year from 48 percent in the preceding two years. Speaking at NIDC’s annual board meeting, he noted significant advancements in operational, technical, engineering, and support sectors, reflecting the company's enhanced efficiency and expanded drilling capabilities.

