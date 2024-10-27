Ukraine Claims Russia's Ready To Deploy North Korean Troops

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- The Ukrainian Presidency said on Sunday that Russia was prepared to deploy North Korean on the frontlines to fight alongside Russian forces in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which has been ongoing since February 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian intelligence has identified the specific day Russia intends to begin deploying these forces.

He confirmed that Russia would start positioning North Korean on the battlefield as early as Sunday or Monday.

Zelenskyy described Russia's move as a clear escalation but did not provide further details regarding the locations or specific roles these North Korean forces would undertake on the frontlines.

The prospect of Russia enlisting North Korean forces gained attention in recent days, following warnings from officials, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The confirmed presence of North Korean troops alongside Russian forces would signal a new level of escalation in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, potentially heightening tensions between Russia and the West. (end)

