Arab Parliament Demands Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament reiterated Sunday its demand for an immediate ceasefire to the brutal aggression the Israeli was committing against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as its crime against Lebanon.

This came in a speech by Arab Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Al-Yamahi, during the first session of the parliament in its new formation to discuss political, economic, social and cultural Arab developments, especially the consequences of the continued Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.

Al-Yamahi called on the international community and its institutions to wake up from their sleep, and to restore the strength of international humanitarian law by immediately stopping this aggression.

He stressed that the Arab Parliament will maintain its firm and supportive position towards the Palestinian cause and will continue to support and advocate for Palestinian people until they obtain their legitimate rights, with the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

He also said that it is time for national unity in our Arab countries now more than ever, especially in light of the genocide and forced displacement that Palestinians have been subjected to for more than a year. (end)

