Ukrainian Forces Down 41 Russian Drones, 32 Lost From Tracking

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 41 out of 80 Russian drones used in an assault on Ukraine since the evening of October 26. As many as 32 drones were lost from tracking, while one headed toward Belarus.

This is reported by the Ukrainian Air Force Command on , according to Ukrinform.

"On the night of October 27, 2024 (starting from 21:00 on October 26), the enemy attacked with 80 strike drones, including Shahed drones and drones of unidentified types, launched from Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia," the statement reads.

The air assault was countered by air defense missile forces, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09:30, the downing of 41 enemy drones was confirmed across Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions. Most drones were intercepted in Odesa and Kyiv regions.

Additionally, 32 Russian drones were lost from tracking, with one heading toward Belarus.

This information is being verified and updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 27, an air raid alert was announced in the capital and several northern and eastern regions due to the threat of enemy drones.