Sunday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
Date
10/27/2024 5:00:18 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sunday's football highlights include Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League and Inter Milan vs Juventus in Serie A. Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid in La Liga is another notable match featured in today's exciting lineup of games.
See schedules and where to watch today's football games live
Dutch Championship
8:15 AM - Utrecht vs Feyenoord - Disney+
12:45 PM - Ajax vs Willem II - Disney+
Italian Championship
8:30 AM - Parma vs Empoli - Disney+
11:00 AM - Lazio vs Genoa - ESPN 4 and Disney+
11:00 AM - Monza vs Venezia - Disney+
2:00 PM - Inter Milan vs Juventus - Disney+
4:45 PM - Fiorentina vs Roma - Disney+
Scottish Championship
9:00 AM - Hibernian vs Hearts - Disney+
12:00 PM - Motherwell vs Celtic - Disney+
Belgian Championship
9:30 AM - Club Brugge vs Anderlecht - Disney+
2:30 PM - Gent vs Genk - Disney+
German Championship (Second Division)
9:30 AM - SV Darmstadt 98 vs SSV Ulm 1846 - Onefootball
9:30 AM - Magdeburg vs Hannover - Onefootball
9:30 AM - Eintracht Braunschweig vs Preuben Munster - Onefootball
Spanish Championship
10:00 AM - Leganés vs Celta de Vigo - Disney+
12:15 PM - Getafe vs Valencia - Disney+
2:30 PM - Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid - ESPN 3 and Disney+
5:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs Osasuna - Disney+
Premier League
11:00 AM - Chelsea vs Newcastle - Disney+
11:00 AM - Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Disney+
11:00 AM - West Ham vs Manchester United - ESPN and Disney+
1:30 PM - Arsenal vs Liverpool - ESPN and Disney+
French Championship
11:00 AM - Lyon vs Auxerre - CazéTV
1:00 PM - Nice vs Monaco - CazéTV
4:45 PM - Olympique de Marseille vs PSG - CazéTV
German Championship
11:30 AM - VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich - Canal GOAT and Onefootball
1:30 PM - Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt - TV Cultura, Canal GOAT and Onefootball
3:30 PM - Heidenheim vs Hoffenheim - Onefootball
Spanish Championship (Second Division)
12:15 PM - Deportivo La Coruña vs Racing Santander - Disney+
5:00 PM - Granada vs Levante - Disney+
Argentine Championship
5:15 PM - Banfield vs Racing - ESPN and Disney+
7:00 PM - Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Riestra - ESPN 4 and Disney+
9:15 PM - Talleres vs Tigre - Disney+
MLS
8:30 PM - Orlando City vs Charlotte - Apple TV+
10:45 PM - Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps - Apple TV+
Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live; see schedule
The Arsenal vs Liverpool game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 1:30 PM.
What time is the Inter Milan vs Juventus game?
The Inter Milan vs Juventus game will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 2:00 PM.
Which football games will be broadcast live today?
ESPN
11:00 AM - West Ham vs Manchester United - Premier League
1:30 PM - Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League
2:30 PM - Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid - Spanish Championship
5:15 PM - Banfield vs Racing - Argentine Championship
CazéTV
11:00 AM - Lyon vs Auxerre - French Championship
1:00 PM - Nice vs Monaco - French Championship
4:45 PM - Olympique de Marseille vs PSG - French Championship
Canal GOAT
11:30 AM - VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich - German Championship
1:30 PM - Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt - German Championship
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+
8:15 AM - Utrecht vs Feyenoord - Dutch Championship
8:30 AM - Parma vs Empoli - Italian Championship
11:00 AM - Chelsea vs Newcastle - Premier League
11:00 AM - Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League
1:30 PM - Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League
2:00 PM - Inter Milan vs Juventus - Italian Championship
5:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs Osasuna - Spanish Championship
Sunday's Soccer Games: Schedules and Where to Watch Live
MENAFN27102024007421016031ID1108821713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.