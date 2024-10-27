Sunday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sunday's highlights include Arsenal vs Liverpool in the and vs Juventus in Serie A. Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid in La is another notable match featured in today's exciting lineup of games.



See schedules and where to watch today's football games live

Dutch Championship







8:15 AM - Utrecht vs Feyenoord - Disney+

12:45 PM - Ajax vs Willem II - Disney+







8:30 AM - Parma vs Empoli - Disney+



11:00 AM - Lazio vs Genoa - ESPN 4 and Disney+



11:00 AM - Monza vs Venezia - Disney+



2:00 PM - Inter Milan vs Juventus - Disney+

4:45 PM - Fiorentina vs Roma - Disney+







9:00 AM - Hibernian vs Hearts - Disney+

12:00 PM - Motherwell vs Celtic - Disney+







9:30 AM - Club Brugge vs Anderlecht - Disney+

2:30 PM - Gent vs Genk - Disney+







9:30 AM - SV Darmstadt 98 vs SSV Ulm 1846 - Onefootball



9:30 AM - Magdeburg vs Hannover - Onefootball

9:30 AM - Eintracht Braunschweig vs Preuben Munster - Onefootball







10:00 AM - Leganés vs Celta de Vigo - Disney+



12:15 PM - Getafe vs Valencia - Disney+



2:30 PM - Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid - ESPN 3 and Disney+

5:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs Osasuna - Disney+







11:00 AM - Chelsea vs Newcastle - Disney+



11:00 AM - Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Disney+



11:00 AM - West Ham vs Manchester United - ESPN and Disney+

1:30 PM - Arsenal vs Liverpool - ESPN and Disney+







11:00 AM - Lyon vs Auxerre - CazéTV



1:00 PM - Nice vs Monaco - CazéTV

4:45 PM - Olympique de Marseille vs PSG - CazéTV







11:30 AM - VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich - Canal GOAT and Onefootball



1:30 PM - Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt - TV Cultura, Canal GOAT and Onefootball

3:30 PM - Heidenheim vs Hoffenheim - Onefootball







12:15 PM - Deportivo La Coruña vs Racing Santander - Disney+

5:00 PM - Granada vs Levante - Disney+







5:15 PM - Banfield vs Racing - ESPN and Disney+



7:00 PM - Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Riestra - ESPN 4 and Disney+

9:15 PM - Talleres vs Tigre - Disney+







8:30 PM - Orlando City vs Charlotte - Apple TV+

10:45 PM - Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps - Apple TV+





The Arsenal vs Liverpool game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 1:30 PM.





The Inter Milan vs Juventus game will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 2:00 PM.







11:00 AM - West Ham vs Manchester United - Premier League



1:30 PM - Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League



2:30 PM - Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid - Spanish Championship

5:15 PM - Banfield vs Racing - Argentine Championship







11:00 AM - Lyon vs Auxerre - French Championship



1:00 PM - Nice vs Monaco - French Championship

4:45 PM - Olympique de Marseille vs PSG - French Championship







11:30 AM - VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich - German Championship

1:30 PM - Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt - German Championship







8:15 AM - Utrecht vs Feyenoord - Dutch Championship



8:30 AM - Parma vs Empoli - Italian Championship



11:00 AM - Chelsea vs Newcastle - Premier League



11:00 AM - Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League



1:30 PM - Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League



2:00 PM - Inter Milan vs Juventus - Italian Championship

5:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs Osasuna - Spanish Championship



Italian ChampionshipScottish ChampionshipBelgian ChampionshipGerman Championship (Second Division)Spanish ChampionshipPremier LeagueFrench ChampionshipGerman ChampionshipSpanish Championship (Second Division)Argentine ChampionshipMLSWhere to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live; see scheduleWhat time is the Inter Milan vs Juventus game?Which football games will be broadcast live today?ESPNCazéTVCanal GOATWhere to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?Disney+Sunday's Soccer Games: Schedules and Where to Watch Live