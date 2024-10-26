Russian Shelling Leaves More Than 1,000 Consumers Without Power In Kharkiv Region
10/26/2024 7:12:04 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Borova sector of the Kharkiv region, the Russian forces are hitting infrastructure. As a result of today's shelling, a gas pipeline and an electricity transformer were damaged, leaving some 1,100 consumers without power.
The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy is hitting civilian infrastructure: a gas pipeline and a local power transformer were damaged. About 1,100 consumers have been left without electricity," Syniehubov said.
According to him, repair crews will try to restore gas and electricity supply as soon as the shelling stops.
As Ukrinform reported, in the Kharkiv region, Russian occupiers struck three settlements on October 26, damaging residential buildings. In particular, around 11:40 Russians shelled the village of Radkove in the Chuhuiv district, killing a 65-year-old man.
