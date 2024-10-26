War Update: 159 Clashes On The Front, Russians Lose Over 300 Personnel In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, October 26, there were 159 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders on the front lines, with the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front remaining the hottest spots.

This information was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , providing operational updates as of 22:00 on Saturday, October 26, according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 159 combat clashes. The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, 60 using 102 guided aerial bombs, over 550 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out more than 3,500 shelling attacks on our military positions and populated areas using various types of weaponry," the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , there were seven clashes with the Russian invaders. All the attacks in Vovchansk and Starytsia areas were repelled by the Ukrainian defenders.

In the Kupiansk secto r, the enemy made 13 attempts to push the Ukrainian units out of their positions near Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove, Vyshneve, Berestove, and Pershotravneve. Two attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy attacked 18 times in the Lyman sector , attempting to advance toward the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske, Zarichne, Serebrianka, and Hryhorivka. One clash continues near Serebrianka.

1,inin

In the Siversk sector , the invaders attacked twice near Bilohorivka but did not succeed.

The enemy attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the Toretsk sector nine times. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have faced tough resistance from the Ukrainian defenders who have repelled four attacks near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. Five attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector . Throughout the day, the aggressor carried out 40 assault and offensive actions. The greatest activity of the Russian invaders remains in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Mykolaivka, and Selydove. Overall, the Ukrainian defenders have repelled 36 attacks in this direction, with another four clashes still ongoing. The situation is difficult but remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces who are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into the Ukrainian territory.

According to the information currently available, today, the enemy's losses in this sector have amounted to approximately 300 killed and wounded. Five vehicles, one motorcycle, and one buggy have been destroyed. Additionally, eight vehicles, three mortars, and one motorcycle have been damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , 40 combat clashes have been reported by now. The Russians maintain high activity, attempting to advance in the areas of Izmailivka, Stepanivka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Hostre, Dalne, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Yelyzavetivka, and Katerynivka. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled 33 enemy attacks, with seven attacks still ongoing.

Up to's

In the Vremivka sector , the Ukrainian defenders halted one assault by the invaders near Bohoyavlenka.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Ukrainian forces have repelled one attack by the enemy today near Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , th Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the Russian invaders.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in Russia's Kursk region. Russian aviation continues to carry out strikes with guided aerial bombs on the territory of Russia. Currently, there are reports of 21 aerial strikes using 34 guided aerial bombs.

No significant changes have occurred in the operational situation in other sectors of the front.

"Today, we should acknowledge the warriors of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 124th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade, the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 425th Separate Assault Battalion, who are professionally and decisively fighting the Russian invaders," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concluded.