UN-Habitat: Keen To Achieve Healthy Cities' Concept In Gulf

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Head of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) mission in the Gulf Office Dr. Ameera Al-Hassan said on Saturday that the office is keen to promote the concept of healthy and resilient cities in GCC countries.

This came in a statement made by Al-Hassan to KUNA during a blood donation campaign organized by the office, in cooperation with the Indonesian Embassy in Kuwait at Al-Adan Hospital's blood bank.

The campaign was under the slogan (Resilient Cities) and was part of the activities of the Kuwait and Gulf Habitat Office in celebration of the (Urban October) month.

The UN official added that the office would continue to exert efforts towards promoting health and well-being for urban and local communities in Kuwait.

She expressed her gratitude to Kuwait and the Indonesian embassy for their cooperation, noting that the Blood Transfusion Services Department in Kuwait cooperated previously with the Indian and Pakistani communities on various occasions.

For her part, Indonesian Ambassador to Kuwait Lina Mariana voiced, in a statement to KUNA, her appreciation for the cooperation and support provided by the UN Human Settlements Program, and for Kuwait's support to the Indonesian community.

She also expressed gratitude to Kuwait Blood Transfusion Services Department for their efforts in supporting and making the joint event a success.

More than 300 members of the Indonesian community participated in the blood donation campaign voluntarily, in a scene that reflects human values, solidarity, care and social responsibility. (end)

