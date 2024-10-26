Israeli Occupation Army: Airstrikes On Iran Completed
Date
10/26/2024 12:25:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation army announced Saturday morning completing its air attacks on military targets in the Iranian capital Tehran and other cities.
In a press statement, the occupation army stated that its warplanes struck missile manufacturing facilities, surface-to-air missile arrays and other aerial capabilities across several areas of the country.
The Israeli air attacks were carried out in three waves in which over 100 warplanes, including F-35, partook, the statement added.
The Israeli army described the attacks as successful, meanwhile, Iranian official sources affirmed to local media that attacks were repelled. (end)
