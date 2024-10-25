Rockbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Offshoot Mcewen Copper Secures Additional $35 Million Investment From Rio Tinto's Nuton

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) subsidiary McEwen Copper has secured an additional $35 million from Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture, as part of its ongoing private placement financing. This second tranche brings the total raised to $56 million, with Nuton now owning 17.2% of McEwen Copper. The funds will support the development of the Los Azules copper project, with a feasibility study expected by mid-2025. McEwen Copper's post-money value is now $984 million, with major including McEwen Mining, Stellantis, Nuton, and Rob McEwen.

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit

The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom



