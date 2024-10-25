Israeli Warplanes Attack Iran - Statement

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Israeli announced early Saturday carrying on several "military targets" in Iran, mainly around the capital Tehran. "Right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," the Israeli army said in a statement. It added that its "defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized". (end) nq

