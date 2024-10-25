EUR 1.4B Aid Package For Ukraine Being Finalized German Gov't

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany is in the final stretch of preparations for allocating a EUR 1.4 billion assistance package for Ukraine.

This was stated by the assistant spokesperson fir the government, Christiane Hoffmann, who spoke at a briefing on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The Federal Republic of Germany continues providing extensive support to Ukraine, being in the process of handing over the next package of aid in the amount of EUR 1.4 billion," the assistant spokesman said.

She recalled that a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, approved this summer by the G7 countries, had been approved.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Arno Kollats confirmed the fact of the provision of a package of military aid worth EUR 1.4 billion, which includes, air defense equipment, artillery and much more. He added that Germany is transferring to the Armed Forces of Ukraine materiel and equipment that is possible to donate“from a political, financial, and industrial perspective".

According to Hoffmann, Berlin is "thoroughly and with great concern" observing the reports about the possible deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, and "appeals to the whole world not to support the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine either militarily or economically".

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany summoned the Chargé d'affaires of the DPRK in the wake of reports of possible plans to involve the North Korean military in the war against Ukraine. Pyongyang was urged to refrain from providing any assistance to Russia as this would constitute an escalation.

It was earlier reported that Germany, together with three other Allies, is preparing a large package of military aid for Ukraine worth EUR 1.4 billion, which is set to be provided by the end of 2024.